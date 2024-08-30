Vovchansk is 90% destroyed. There are 20 residents left in city, no children among them - MMA. PHOTOS

The border town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region suffered 90% of the damage.

Tamaz Gambarashvili, the head of the Vovchansk MMA, told Suspilne.Kharkiv, Censor.NET reports.

The official said that before the Russian offensive in May this year, about 3,000 people lived in de-occupied Vovchansk.

As of August 29, 20 people are known to be staying in the city. They live closer to the exit from the city. There are no children among those who remain.

"According to my information, Vovchansk is almost completely destroyed up to the Vovcha River. We can see that there is basically nothing there," Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told Suspilne.

Earlier, the OTG "Kharkiv" stated that the enemy that the enemy in Vovchansk continues to assault in the area of high-rise buildings.

