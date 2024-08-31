Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: 2 people were killed, 17 more were injured, among them young child. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants fired at 42 settlements in the Sumy region. A total of 312 attacks from various types of weapons were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region

"Two civilians died as a result of hostile shelling, 17 others were injured, including a 10-year-old child."

In addition, the company's production and warehouse facilities, 19 apartment buildings, 14 private households, 11 cars, three administrative buildings, an infrastructure facility, three educational institutions, five shops, two garages, a service station, a church, a company hangar, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

