Netherlands hands over 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 tracked all-terrain vehicles to Ukraine. PHOTO

The Netherlands has decided to provide Ukraine with 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 tracked vehicles.

This was announced on the social network X by Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, Censor.NET reports.

Brekelmans stressed that Ukraine "desperately needs our help in the fight against the Russian aggressor".

"The Netherlands is currently supplying 28 Viking tracked vehicles. The Marine Corps has trained the Ukrainian military for this. Our support for Ukraine continues to keep Russia at bay," the Dutch minister said in a statement.

At the same time, Brekelmans did not say whether the first Viking Bandvagn S10s have already arrived in Ukraine.

The Viking Bandvagn S10 tracked machines consist of two parts connected to each other. The weight of one such machine is about 11 tonnes. Viking Bandvagn S10 can move through water at the speed of a pedestrian.

The Netherlands has dozens of Viking Bandvagn S10s in service, but in 2021 the country decided to replace them with more modern ones.

