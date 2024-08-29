Ukraine can use F-16 aircraft provided by Netherlands for strikes against Russia - Air Force General Eichelsheim

Ukraine can use the F-16 fighter jets provided by the Netherlands to strike at Russian territory. During the transfer of the aircraft, the Netherlands "did not impose any restrictions on the use and range of the F-16".

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by General Onno Eichelsheim of the Royal Netherlands Air Force in an interview with NOS.

"Ukraine can use the resources we provide as it wishes, subject to the laws of war," Eichelsheim said.

He also commented on Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, calling the operation of Ukrainian forces "brilliant on a practical level".

"They've covered a lot of ground pretty quickly, in a good way, with new technologies. In doing so, they have created a dilemma for Putin," Eichelsheim said.

As a reminder, in early August, it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had already received six American F-16 fighter jets, provided by the Netherlands.