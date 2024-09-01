In Kharkiv, medics and rescuers who responded to call came under repeated attacks by Russian missiles. PHOTO

In Kharkiv, rescuers and medics who responded to a call to a shopping centre were hit by repeated Russian missiles.

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said this on the air of the telethon, Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET informs.

"The State Emergency Service and ambulance workers who responded to the call were injured: doctors were wounded by a second cynical strike, which was previously carried out by Iskander," the mayor said.

Viktor Zabashta, head of the Emergency Medical Centre, told Suspilne that two emergency medics were injured as a result of Russia's repeated strike.

"The crew immediately set off, they stopped in front of the shopping centre. And then there was a second 'arrival', a hit nearby, the car was damaged by shrapnel. The doctor suffered a head injury, the paramedic - a shin fracture caused by a piece of shrapnel. Fortunately, the driver was not injured. The paramedic's condition is stable, he is not in danger, and he has undergone surgery. The doctor has not yet regained consciousness," said Zabashta.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 1 September, Russian troops launched about 10 strikes in Kharkiv, causing casualties and fires.

As of 16:00, more than 40 people were reported injured, including 5 children.

The SES showed photos of the consequences of Russian shelling of the city.