SES showed consequences of Russian shelling of Kharkiv. Fires are being extinguished and rubble is being cleared. PHOTOS

Today's hostile shelling of Kharkiv has caused large-scale destruction and fires, with casualties. Rescuers continue to extinguish the fires and clear the rubble.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The State Emergency Service noted that civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, a post office, shops, a sports complex, a shopping centre, and cars came under enemy fire.

It is noted that there are people under the rubble.

"The aftermath response is ongoing. Rescuers are extinguishing fires and clearing the rubble. There are people under the rubble," the SES added.

The rescuers also showed photos of the consequences of Russian shelling of the city.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 1 September, Russian troops launched about 10 strikes in Kharkiv, causing casualties and fires.

As of 16:00, more than 40 people were reported injured, including 5 children.