Russians attacked one of energy facilities in Kharkiv, - Ministry of Energy

On Sunday, 1 September, the occupiers attacked one of Kharkiv's energy facilities.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

"During the latest rocket attack on Kharkiv, one of the energy facilities was attacked," the statement said.

The ministry added that the consequences of the shelling are currently being eliminated. Information about the victims is being clarified.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 1 September, Russian troops struck Kharkiv about 10 times, causing casualties and fires.

As of 16:00, more than 40 people have been reported injured, including 5 children.

