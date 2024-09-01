ENG
Occupiers shelled 3 communities in Nikopol region during day: 2 people were wounded. PHOTOS

On 1 September, the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region came under Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Russian troops concentrated their attacks on these territories of Nikopol district during the day. They fired from artillery and used a kamikaze drone," said the head of the RMA.

According to him, six private houses, half a dozen outbuildings, and a car were smashed in the area. The gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

The fire burned 2.5 hectares of dry grass. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of 1 September 2024, Russian troops again fired on the territory of Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were injured.

Російські обстріли Нікопольщини 1 вересня
Будівля пошкоджена російським обстрілом

