Large-scale forest fire in Holy Mountains Nature Park in Donetsk region is being extinguished for two days. PHOTOS

On 1 September, a large-scale forest fire broke out on the territory of the Holy Mountains National Nature Park.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, dry weather and strong gusty winds contributed to the rapid spread of the fire over large areas. Firefighting is complicated by the contamination of the forest with explosive devices.

Significant resources are being deployed to fight the fire, and aerial reconnaissance is being carried out. Park employees are creating mineralised strips to stop the fire from spreading.

So far, the fire has been contained to 20 private residential buildings over an area of about 2000 square metres. A Magirus Wolf C1 tactical robot was used to extinguish the fire.

Watch more: "Atlas" oil depot has been on fire for three days in Rostov region of Russia. VIDEO













As of the morning of 2 September, the forest fire was contained on an estimated area of 1,200 hectares. Emergency workers are on duty near the settlements along the forest.

The State Emergency Service engaged 50 rescuers and 11 vehicles. The fire is being extinguished.