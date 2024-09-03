Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to peat bogs burning in region. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In Kyiv, a temporary deterioration in air quality is observed due to peat burning in the region.
This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Peat is burning in 6 fires with a total area of 3.74 hectares in the Brovary district of Kyiv region. The fires are also a possible cause of the unpleasant smell in the capital.
In case of smoke, it is recommended:
- close the windows;
- avoid long walks and physical activity in the open air.
The State Emergency Service said it had discovered three peat fires in the region.
"The fire is being extinguished in Brovary district, covering an area of 15.7 hectares in separate foci. A total of 75 personnel and 21 pieces of equipment are involved in the firefighting operations," the rescuers said.
