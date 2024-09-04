Consequences of Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 4 educational institutions, houses, and hotel were damaged. PHOTOS

In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian missile strike damaged several buildings, including educational institutions and a hotel.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"In addition to high-rise buildings, four educational institutions and as many cars were damaged in Kryvyi Rih. A pharmacy and shops were damaged. This is the current situation.



The hotel building was destroyed from the 1st to the 3rd floor," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the morning of 4 September 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in the center of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region. Five people were injured.

