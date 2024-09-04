Day in Donetsk region: 1 person was killed, 3 were wounded. Russia fired 10 times at region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian occupiers fired 10 times at the Donetsk region, killing 1 person and wounding 3 others.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

One person was killed in Veselyi Hai of Kurakhove community, private sectors in Kurakhove, Hannaivka, Vovchenka, and Trudove were shelled. In Pokrovsk, buildings of two enterprises and an infrastructure facility were damaged. An industrial site was shelled in Myrnohrad. Marinka and Hrodivske communities are under constant shelling.

Kramatorsk district

Two houses were destroyed in Torske of the Lyman community. An enterprise was destroyed in Kostiantynivka and 2 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Toretsk. In Chasiv Yar community, 12 private houses and an industrial building were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 10 times at settlements in Donetsk region. 3,017 people, including 396 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

On 3 September, Russian occupants killed 1 resident of Donetsk region: in Veselyi Hai. Another 3 people were injured in the region over the day.

