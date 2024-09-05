Occupiers attacked village of Tsyrkuny near Kharkiv: 2 people were injured. PHOTOS
On 5 September, the Russian army carried out an air attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv, injuring two people.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
It is specified that at around 16:45, the Russian armed forces carried out an air strike on the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district.
"An air-delivered munition hit a private residential sector. At least 20 residential buildings and cars were damaged. There was a fire. Two people were injured. A 63-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. A 68-year-old man sustained injuries. Medical workers provided assistance to the victims," law enforcement officials said.
