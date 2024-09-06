ENG
Consequences of Russian attack on Pavlohrad: Five-storey building was hit. PHOTOS

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians attacked a five-storey residential building.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The rescuers extinguished the fire over an area of 50 square metres and rescued 5 people from the fire.

As a reminder, on 6 September, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad, killing 1 person and injuring 30.

Наслідки обстрілу Павлограда військами РФ 6 вересня
