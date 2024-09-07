Wreckage of "Shahed" fell near Verkhovna Rada building. PHOTOS

Following tonight's attack by Russian drones, the wreckage of a downed drone was found near the Verkhovna Rada building.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Verkhovna Rada telegram channel.

As noted, no damage was found.

Read it on Censor.NET: Air Force: 58 out of 67 Shaheds destroyed, several more lost locally











Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 7 September, air defence forces shot down all Russian drones that attacked the capital. It was also noted that the "Shahids" attacked Kyiv region: there were no hits to residential and critical infrastructure, and the debris damaged houses.