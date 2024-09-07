Consequences of attack of the enemy "Shahed" on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Today, on 7 September, the occupiers once again attacked the Kyiv region. Local residents' houses and a car were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

Consequences of an enemy attack

As of 11:00 a.m., seven residential buildings, two outbuildings, fences, and one car were damaged in one of the districts. In addition, there was a fire on a grass deck, which was quickly contained by rescuers.

There is no information about the victims.







The Kyiv Region Police reminds citizens to be vigilant and immediately go to the nearest shelters in case of an air raid alert!

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 7 September, air defense forces shot down all Russian drones that attacked the capital. It was also noted that the "Shahids" attacked the Kyiv region: there were no hits to residential and critical infrastructure and the debris damaged houses.

According to the Air Force, 58 out of 67 Shaheds were destroyed, and several more were lost in the area. It was also reported that the wreckage of a Shahed fell near the Verkhovna Rada building.