Consequences of Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Mala Danylivka: 5 injured, fires broke out, more than 10 houses damaged. PHOTOS

This afternoon, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv city and Mala Danylivka village in the Kharkiv district with guided missiles.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine spoke about the consequences of Russian shelling, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the village of Mala Danylivka, a residential building on an area of 150 square metres was on fire. 1 residential building was also destroyed, and more than 10 other houses were damaged. According to preliminary data, 5 people were injured.

Consequences of shelling in Kharkiv

In Saltivska district of the city, a warehouse building on the territory of a private enterprise burned over an area of 50 square metres and grass over an area of 250 square metres. 8 cars were damaged.

In the Industrial district, grass burned over an area of 200 square metres.

