News Photo
Consequences of explosion at MTC in Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

On 8 September, at 10:12 a.m., rescuers received a report of an explosion on Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, there was a partial destruction of a two-storey building on the territory of a motor transport company without ignition.

"There may be people under the rubble. The information is being clarified. There are 31 rescuers and 8 units of equipment at the scene," the statement said.

Вибух у Києві
Вибух у Києві
Вибух у Києві
Вибух у Києві

Earlier it was reported that today, 8 September 2024, an explosion of currently unknown origin occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, on the territory of the motor transport company. Later it became known that rescuers found two dead.

