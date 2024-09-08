Russian strike on hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region: victims were volunteers who came to sterilize stray animals - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

The men killed in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, by a Russian air strike were volunteers who had come to the town to sterilise stray animals.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, on 7 September, at around 22:00, Russian occupation forces attacked the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, using FAB-250 aerial bombs from the UMPC. The munition hit a local hotel and destroyed the building, where civilians were staying at the time.

Watch more: Russian soldier was killed by National Guard right at bus stop in Mykhailivka, Donetsk region. VIDEO

During the rescue operations, rescuers removed the bodies of two men aged 33 and 42 from the rubble. They had come to the village to sterilise stray animals.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation by the enemy of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had attacked a hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region. Later, it was reported that the bodies of two people were recovered from the rubble.