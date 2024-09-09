Day in Donetsk region: 3 persons were killed and 5 were wounded. Three districts of region are under occupants’ fire. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian occupation forces fired 17 times in the Donetsk region, killing 3 people and wounding 5.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovskyi district
12 houses were damaged in Kurakhove, a private house and a multi-storey building in Hirnyk, 3 houses in Ostrovske, and 1 more in Hannivka. Three private houses were destroyed in Pokrovsk.
Kramatorsk district
A house in Torske of the Lyman community was also destroyed. In Illinivska community, 14 objects were damaged: 10 in Illinivka, 3 in Katerynivka and 1 in Pleshchiivka. An industrial building was damaged in Kostiantynivka; a house was destroyed and 4 buildings were damaged in Mykolaivka, a house was destroyed in Markove, 5 houses were damaged in Predtechyne and 3 in Viroliubivka.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 2 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and 2 industrial buildings were damaged.
Russian troops fired 17 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 2011 people were evacuated from the front line, including 210 children.
On 8 September, Russian occupants killed 3 residents of Donetsk region - in Cherkaske. Another 5 people were injured in the region over the day.
