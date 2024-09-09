Lviv customs inspector organised "scheme" for travelling abroad for persons liable for military service, charged up to $13 thousand for "service" - State Investigation Department of National Police. PHOTO

Lviv police officers eliminated another "scheme" of men of military age leaving for EU countries. The organiser of the illegal channel was a regional customs officer.

How did the "scheme" work?

As noted, in collusion with accomplices, the offender offered several options for smuggling to European countries - both through official checkpoints and outside them - the cost of the "service" was formed depending on its type. The two offenders were detained. They face up to nine years behind bars.

What is known about the organizer?

The operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Lviv region of the National Police, together with law enforcement colleagues, established that a 29-year-old state inspector of the Lviv Customs organised a criminal scheme for men of military age to travel abroad.

Cost of "services"

"The customs officer offered to smuggle persons liable for military service across the state border of Ukraine to the EU in various ways. The suspect estimated his assistance with travelling outside the official checkpoint through the forest at $10,000. More expensive for the men was the execution of fictitious documents with the conclusion of the military medical commission, which certified the person's unfitness for further military service. The cost of the so-called "white ticket" was $13,000 per person.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers documented the production of forged military records for three residents of Lviv region.

Based on the evidence collected, the customs officer was served a notice of suspicion.