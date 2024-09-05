Prosecutor’s Office: TCR servicewoman in Rivne region helped to avoid mobilization for $13,000. PHOTO

In Rivne region, law enforcement officers detained a servicewoman of the district TCR who promised to help avoid mobilisation in return for a bribe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

According to the investigation, a 43-year-old senior soldier promised to help a person liable for military service with a wartime deferral from mobilization in exchange for USD 13 thousand. It has been established that to "resolve the issue" she provided her "client" with military registration documents on his unfitness for military service due to health reasons. And then she was supposed to influence officials of medical and social expert commissions who would issue a disability group for him.

The suspect was detained after receiving the second part of the bribe of $10,000. She received another $3,000 as an advance payment.

The TCR servicewoman was served a notice of suspicion on the fact of abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Prosecutors have now filed a motion with the court to impose a preventive measure on the suspect and remove her from office. In addition, the involvement of other persons in the crime is being checked.