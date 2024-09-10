"Litera LTD" publishing house, which printed textbook with map of Ukraine without Crimea, will reprint it at its own expense - Lisovyi. PHOTO

The "Litera LTD" publishing house printed Ukrainian language textbooks with a map of Ukraine that did not include Crimea. Now the publishing house will have to reprint the books at its own expense.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

"About the map of Ukraine without Crimea. Today, a photo from the Ukrainian language textbook for 7th grade students, which depicts a map without Crimea, is being circulated in the information space. First of all: Crimea is Ukraine! Secondly, the publisher, who made a technical error in the design, will correct the technical error at its own expense," Lisovyi wrote.

He also added that the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has questions about the quality of school textbooks in general.

"These issues are related to the activities of the Institute for the Modernisation of Educational Content. This is not the first time we have raised them. Starting from 2 September 2024, the Ukrainian Institute for Educational Development (UIED) will provide expertise by the decision of the Ministry. In 2025-2026, the Ministry of Education and Science is completing the reorganisation of the Institute for the Modernisation of Educational Content. This is to resolve the issue of textbook quality once and for all," the minister concluded.

What preceded it

A photo of a 7th grade Ukrainian language textbook that does not show Crimea on the map of Ukraine was posted by literary critic and book reviewer Tetiana Honchenko on her Telegram channel.

Tetiana Honchenko referred to the electronic version of the textbook on the website of the Institute for the Modernisation of Educational Content.

At the moment, the book does not have a cover on the website.

