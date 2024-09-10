"Shaheds" attack Cherkasy region: there are hits, two injured in Cherkasy, infrastructure facility is damaged in Uman region. PHOTOS

The night of 10 September was difficult for the Cherkasy region, as the enemy massively attacked the region's territory using attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary information, a total of 14 enemy UAVs were destroyed. However, there were several hits, as well as consequences due to falling debris," the statement said.

Consequences of a drone attack

In particular, as noted, two people were injured in Cherkasy. They have been provided with the necessary assistance. Several houses and private businesses were also damaged. Dry vegetation was also on fire.

At the same time, an infrastructure facility was damaged in the Uman region. And in Cherkasy region, forest litter caught fire due to falling debris. The fire has also been extinguished.

Specialised services are working. The final damage will be known later.

Law enforcers are recording more crimes committed by Russian terrorists.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Cherkasy region on the night of 10 September during an air raid alert. Air defence operations against Russian attack drones continued in the suburbs of Kyiv.