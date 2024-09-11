Day in Donetsk region: 2 people died in Hirnyk. Infrastructure facilities were damaged. PHOTOS
During the day, the Russian occupiers fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.
Pokrovskyi district
Russia shelled the private sector in Kurakhove. 2 people died in Hirnyk. In Kryvyi Rih community, 2 enterprises were damaged. In Dobropillia, 1 person was wounded, 11 houses, 2 enterprises, an administrative building and a social facility were damaged. In Myrnohrad, private houses and administrative buildings were damaged.
Kramatorsk district
A house in Torske of the Lyman community was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Chasovoyarsk community, 13 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged. The Toretsk community suffered 4 air strikes with guided bombs.
In just 24 hours, Russians fired 14 times at settlements in Donetsk region. 1,733 people, including 154 children, were evacuated from the frontline.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password