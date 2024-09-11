4 people wounded in Kamianske district as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS
On 11 September, 4 people are wounded in a Russian missile attack in the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.
Shelling of Kamianske district
Thus, in Kamianske district, a 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were injured, and later it was reported that two women aged 37 and 58 were added to the list.
Shelling in the Nikopol district
Several fires occurred in the district center. Among the damaged were 5 local houses, 3 outbuildings, a gymnasium and power lines.
A car was damaged in the Marhanets community. In Myrove, the territory is still being inspected.
In general, during the day, the Russians were firing at them with heavy artillery and UAVs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password