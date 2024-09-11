Pavlo Parkhomenko, cameraman of Priamyi TV channel, was killed at frontline while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Pavlo Parkhomenko, a cameraman of the Priamyi TV channel, who voluntarily joined the Armed Forces and defended Ukraine, was killed in the war against the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the channel's website.

"It is with deep sadness that I inform you that my brother, Pavlo Parkhomenko, died heroically defending our homeland. "Parkhom" is forever in the ranks! He was a true warrior who gave his life for the freedom and peace of our people. We will always remember his courage, bravery, courage and self-sacrifice. Rest in peace, our Hero. Your work will live in our hearts forever," said his brother Oleksandr.

Pavlo's burial will take place on 13 September in Kyiv at the Lesove Cemetery. Gather for the funeral ceremony at the farewell hall at 10:30.

See more: Volodymyr Marushchak, soldier of "Rubizh" Brigade, was killed in action with occupiers in East. PHOTO