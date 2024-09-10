Volodymyr Marushchak, soldier of "Rubizh" Brigade, was killed in action with occupiers in East. PHOTO

Volodymyr Marushchak, a fighter of the 3rd "Svoboda" battalion of the "Rubizh" offensive brigade of the National Guard, was killed in action in the east of Ukraine.

This was reported on Facebook by Andriy Illienko, deputy chairman of the "Svoboda", Censor.NET informs.

"Volodymyr bravely and selflessly joined the ranks of the 'Svoboda' battalion, always ready to perform a difficult and dangerous task and come to the aid of his friends," said Illienko.

"Volodymyr was an honest and sincere person and a brave warrior who fulfilled his duty to the end. Modest, brave, hardworking, always ready for battle. We will always remember him!" his comrades-in-arms recall.

The farewell to Volodymyr Marushchak will take place on 12 September in Berdychiv, Zhytomyr region.

Card for financial support of the Hero's family: 5167 8032 4584 1064 (Lilia, wife).