Occupiers shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region at night and in morning. PHOTOS

From evening until morning, the occupiers did not stop firing on Nikopol. They carried out about fifteen attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

The Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myrove districts were shelled with artillery, Grad rockets, and drones.

"Four private houses were smashed in Nikopol. One of the houses caught fire, and a fire truck was on fire. The fire was extinguished. Two outbuildings were damaged, as well as the same number of power lines and gas pipelines. It was also noisy in the Chervonohryhorivka district. Dry grass was burning there. Two private houses and three outbuildings were damaged," said Lysak.

As a reminder, on 11 September, Russians attacked the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. 4 people were injured: A 22-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and two women aged 37 and 58.

