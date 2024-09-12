ENG
Russian Federation fired at rescuers in Nikopol who were putting out fire - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked SES rescuers in Nikopol, hitting a fire and rescue vehicle.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"The night before, emergency responders were extinguishing a fire in a private residential sector of the city, which was caused by a Russian drone strike. At that time, the enemy struck again and hit a fire and rescue vehicle," the statement said.

The rescuers managed to get to a safe place and subsequently extinguished the fire.

