Russian Federation fired at rescuers in Nikopol who were putting out fire - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked SES rescuers in Nikopol, hitting a fire and rescue vehicle.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"The night before, emergency responders were extinguishing a fire in a private residential sector of the city, which was caused by a Russian drone strike. At that time, the enemy struck again and hit a fire and rescue vehicle," the statement said.
The rescuers managed to get to a safe place and subsequently extinguished the fire.
