President of Estonia Alar Karis arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

On the morning of 12 September, the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

According to Censor.NET, Karis wrote about this in X.

"I have arrived in the great city of Kyiv. Looking forward to meetings and discussions," he said in a statement.





Since the beginning of September, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy have paid visits to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris signed an agreement on support for Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries. This year, Ireland has pledged to provide Ukraine with another €128 million in non-lethal military support and at least €40 million in humanitarian aid.

In addition, Ireland will provide mine clearance systems and explosive ordnance disposal equipment and will continue to participate in the mine action coalition. The country will also explore other potential ways to support the capabilities of the Defence Contact Group through coalitions, such as an IT coalition.

U.S. Under Secretary of State and Acting Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Richard Verma discussed with representatives of the private sector U.S. support for Ukraine's economic recovery.

In Kyiv, Blinken and Lammy wanted to hear from Zelenskyy a detailed plan for strikes against Russia. In addition, during his visit to Kyiv, Blinken announced a package of humanitarian and other aid to Ukraine totalling more than $700 million, and Lammy said that the UK was already investing in Ukrainian drone production.

