Explosion in Yekaterinburg, Russia: DIU blows up checkpoint of Federal National Guard Troops Service. PHOTOS

In Yekaterinburg, Russia, yesterday, 11 September, an explosion occurred near the checkpoint of a military unit where the Federal National Guard Troops Service is based.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The act of retaliation against the Russian invaders involved in the organization of torture chambers in the occupied territories of Ukraine was carried out in cooperation with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine by representatives of the underground, which is acting against the Putin regime on the territory of the aggressor state. They covertly placed a fragmentation explosive device weighing 6 kg near the checkpoint of the Federal National Guard Troops Service," the statement said.

As a result of the detonation, enemy personnel were blown up, and the vehicles of the ruscists were damaged.

Russian special services and ambulances arrived at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the explosion, and a medical evacuation helicopter was lifted up into the air.

