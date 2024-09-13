In evening and at night, occupiers hit Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones, there was casualty. PHOTO

In the evening of 12 September and at night of 13 September, Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak

A 73-year-old local resident was injured in Nikopol. She was taken to hospital with a shrapnel wound to her head. She is receiving all the necessary medical care there.

The damage in Nikopol included three private houses and a power line. An outbuilding was also destroyed. Another one was completely destroyed in the Myrove district.

One house was damaged in the Marhanets district. The enemy also fired from artillery at Chervonohryhorivka. Information on the consequences of the shelling is being clarified.

