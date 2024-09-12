Russians fired at communal workers in Nikopol: No casualties. PHOTO

Russian occupants attacked utility workers in Nikopol when they were helping rescuers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Last night, the enemy attacked rescuers who were extinguishing a fire in the town of Nikopol. The firefighters abandoned their vehicle, which was hit by the occupiers. In the morning, utility workers went to the scene to tow the damaged fire truck to the fire and rescue unit.



However, the enemy attacked again, damaging the Shantui forklift. Fortunately, no one was injured," the statement said.

