Day in Donetsk region: Russian Federation struck region 20 times, 4 people were killed, 10 were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian occupants shelled the Donetsk region 20 times, killing 4 people and wounding 10.

Pokrovsk district

One person was injured and more than 5 houses were damaged in Kurakhove. A house and an administrative building in Kurakhivka were damaged. A multi-story building and a private house were damaged in Hirnyk. An enterprise was damaged in Uspenivka. An overpass was damaged in Pokrovsk. In Krasnoyarske of the Dobropillia district, 1 person was killed and 4 injured, 4 houses were damaged; in Bilitske, 1 person was killed and 1 injured, 4 houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka wounded 2 people, damaged 7 private houses, a power line, a gas pipeline, and a car; in Viroliubivka, 3 people were killed and 2 wounded, and 2 trucks were destroyed.

Bakhmut district

Three people were wounded in the Toretsk district. A house was damaged in Siversk. In the Chasiv Yar district, 5 private houses, a multi-story building, and 4 non-residential buildings were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 20 times at settlements in the Donetsk region. 1178 people, including 198 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

The head of the region clarified that during the day, Russian invaders killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region: 3 in Viroliubivka and 1 in Krasnoyarske. Another 10 people were wounded.

