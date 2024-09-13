Occupiers are installing metal fences to protect Crimean Bridge from drone attacks of AFU. PHOTO

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russia continues to install metal fences designed to protect the concrete pillars of the Kerch Bridge from attacks by Ukrainian underwater and surface drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Radio Svoboda project "Crimea.Realities".

As the Centre for Investigative Journalism found out, the length of the metal fences is currently about 600 meters.

The journalists also note that concrete tetrapods and metal structures similar to anti-tank "hedgehogs" welded together have appeared in the sea near the bridge.

In addition, a line of spikes has been spotted on the opposite side of the island, which enhances the operation of Russian electronic warfare systems. The metal tetrahedrons are likely to serve as decoys for Ukrainian missiles and drones.

The Russian army also set up about ten observation posts, machine gun nests, and air defense positions along the southern side of the Kerch bridge, which were covered with camouflage nets, the journalists added.





