2 thousand for admission to postgraduate studies: Vice-rector of capital’s university is detained. PHOTO

A university vice-rector was detained in Kyiv for offering to help a person liable for military service to enter a postgraduate study for $2,000.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

"At the request of his friend from Kharkiv, who wanted to enter a full-time postgraduate program to obtain a deferment from mobilization, the man turned to the vice-rector of the university with a question about the procedure for entering the university's postgraduate program. The vice-rector said that there was a lot of competition among applicants, but he would be able to resolve the issue with the members of the examination committee, having estimated his "services" at 2000 thousand US dollars," the statement said.

For example, a 28-year-old man entered one of the two state-funded postgraduate places at the university. There were 12 applicants for these places.

The vice-rector was detained and notified of suspicion when he was handing over a $2,000 bribe.

The issue of applying a preventive measure is currently being decided.

