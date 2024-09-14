Ministry of Defense allowed mobile workshops for repair of weapons to be put into operation. PHOTO

TheMinistry of Defence has codified and authorised the supply of Ukrainian-made mobile maintenance modules designed to repair weapons and military equipment in the field.

The repair shops are available in versions for repairing oversized weapons and military equipment on the basis of a pickup truck chassis and on a truck chassis for larger-scale repair work on large, complex components and heavy units of large combat vehicles and weapons.

"The mobile weapons and military equipment repair workshops are equipped with the necessary equipment to carry out maintenance of weapons and military equipment samples, load and unload units weighing up to 5 tonnes, control the characteristics of the main elements, adjust units, assemblies, mechanisms and control drives. In the field, on the basis of repair shops, repair specialists can diagnose and eliminate electrical equipment malfunctions, disassemble and assemble," the Ministry of Defence said.

What kind of work can I do?

The Ukrainian-made mobile workshops are equipped to perform a wide range of locksmithing and metalworking operations. There is the necessary equipment for tyre fitting, soldering, refilling high-pressure cylinders, charging and servicing batteries, etc. All work cycles are organised in comfortable conditions for the personnel and with the necessary modern tools and equipment.

Mobile repair shops for Ukrainian-made weapons and military equipment allow most work to be carried out in the field, without wasting time and resources on sending equipment to the rear for repair and returning it from stationary repair and maintenance points. With the help of mobile workshops, weapons will be repaired and maintained many times faster.

