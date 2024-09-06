Unique field kitchen-transformer approved for supply to Armed Forces of Ukraine - Ministry of Defence. PHOTOS

The MK-500 field modular kitchen, designed to prepare meals in the field for up to 500 servicemen, was codified and approved for delivery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine usually use old Soviet field kitchens KP-30, KP-75, KP-125, KP-130 for cooking in the field. Soviet-style field kitchen trailers could only cook 2 meals at a time. Old field kitchens run on wood or diesel fuel. Such kitchen equipment does not provide comfortable conditions for personnel, does not have the ability to work with semi-finished products, does not have refrigeration equipment for food storage, equipment for washing and drying dishes, etc.

Read more: Procurement of products by Ministry of Defence: NABU reveals prerequisites for corruption abuse. INFOGRAPHICS

Thus, a new modular kitchen for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was manufactured at one of the domestic defence industry enterprises. Ukrainian engineers used the form factor of a 20-foot shipping container as the basis for the product. The kitchen is delivered to the place of task performance on a trailer or a car chassis with standard fasteners for such a large cargo. By the way, the modular kitchen "removes" itself from the platform using hydraulic jacks. The deployment time for a field kitchen with all the workplaces and equipment is 2 hours. This module can accommodate 6 cooks at a time. Such modules can be used in conditions of destroyed life support infrastructure, around the clock, regardless of the season and weather conditions.

Read more: First contract worth UAH 47 million for purchase of ammunition for funds raised through UNITED24 has been signed - Ministry of Defense

As noted, for autonomous operation, the modular kitchen has all the necessary equipment for cooking and comfortable work of the personnel: a pumping station, a drainage pump for pumping out waste, air conditioners, a sewage grease trap, exhaust systems for kitchen equipment, combi ovens, electric stoves, refrigerators, etc. As well as a diesel generator.

The Ministry of Defence reported that the troops already have more than 20 such kitchens. Military chefs note that the list of equipment in a field kitchen often exceeds that of modern restaurant-style catering facilities.