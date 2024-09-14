Enemy attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: Woman was injured, private and apartment buildings, lyceum, agricultural enterprise and power line were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing casualties and destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

For example, a 67-year-old woman was injured in the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district. A private house caught fire there and was extinguished.

The Russians also targeted Nikopol and the communities of Myrovka, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka.



In Nikopol, the fire engulfed a five-storey apartment and was extinguished. Four apartment buildings, a bus, and a car were also damaged.





In other settlements, a lyceum, 8 houses, 3 outbuildings and a power line were damaged. A domestic animal was killed.

The enemy sent a kamikaze drone to the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih. It hit an agricultural enterprise there. No people were injured.









