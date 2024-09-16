ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12047 visitors online
News Photo
14 075 113

During attempt to leave Ukraine, "newlyweds" who turned out to be mother-in-law and son-in-law were detained - State Border Service. PHOTO

Border guards detained a 56-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who were trying to leave Ukraine as a married couple, but they turned out to be mother-in-law and son-in-law.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

"At the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards of the Lviv detachment exposed a 56-year-old woman, a person with a group I disability, who had married a 39-year-old man without intentions of starting a family. Initially, the "newlyweds" said they were going to Germany allegedly for the treatment of wife," the statement said.

Теща і зять вдавали "молодят" на кордоні

As noted, the couple crossed the border at night in their own car. When the woman realised that their plans had been exposed, she said that the man accompanying her was actually her son-in-law.

See more: For 21,000 euros, he promised to transport man abroad: SBI exposes official of canine center. PHOTO

The citizen did not manage to cross the border, as the operatives of the Lviv detachment sent a report to the National Police about the detection of signs of a criminal offence under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine".

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1099) border (829)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 