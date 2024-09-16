During attempt to leave Ukraine, "newlyweds" who turned out to be mother-in-law and son-in-law were detained - State Border Service. PHOTO

Border guards detained a 56-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who were trying to leave Ukraine as a married couple, but they turned out to be mother-in-law and son-in-law.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

"At the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards of the Lviv detachment exposed a 56-year-old woman, a person with a group I disability, who had married a 39-year-old man without intentions of starting a family. Initially, the "newlyweds" said they were going to Germany allegedly for the treatment of wife," the statement said.

As noted, the couple crossed the border at night in their own car. When the woman realised that their plans had been exposed, she said that the man accompanying her was actually her son-in-law.

The citizen did not manage to cross the border, as the operatives of the Lviv detachment sent a report to the National Police about the detection of signs of a criminal offence under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine".