Russian Federation strikes Kherson region with KABs: Point of Invincibility and houses are destroyed. PHOTOS
At night, Russian occupation forces struck with KABs at one of the settlements in Beryslav district of Kherson region.
This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the shelling, the Point of Invincibility and residential buildings were destroyed.
"Fires also broke out at the sites of the hits. There was no information about casualties among local residents," the RMA added.
