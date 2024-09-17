Consequences of hostile shelling of Ukrainian regions. PHOTO

Yesterday, the occupiers fired on 9 regions of Ukraine.

Sumy region

On the night of 17 September 2024, Sumy region suffered a massive air strike. The Russian invaders used "Shaheds" to hit energy facilities in Konotop, Okhtyrka and Sumy districts.

According to OC "North" and the regional police, about 100 hostile attacks were recorded in 32 settlements over the course of the day: a horse was killed, critical infrastructure facilities, 14 private households, 2 outbuildings, a school and 3 cars were damaged. Dry vegetation caught fire.

Chernihiv region

On 16 September, the enemy attacked 6 settlements of Semenivka, Snovsk and Novhorod-Siverska communities. According to OC "North", the Russians used artillery, mortars, and UAVs.

Kherson region

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people died in Kherson region over the last day, including 1 child, and 3 others were wounded. Russians fired at Antonivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Oleksandrivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ukrainka, Shevchenkivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske and Kherson.

In the morning, the aggressors tried to attack Kherson with a UAV. The wreckage of the downed drone damaged the premises of a garage cooperative in the central district of the city. Two security guards were injured.

Zaporizhzhia region

During the day, the occupiers struck 177 times in 12 localities. The enemy carried out 3 air strikes, attacked with UAVs, and fired at the populated areas with artillery and MLRS.

There have been 12 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration said.

Dnipropetrovsk oblast

In the evening and at night, the Russian army attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone and heavy artillery, Serhii Lysak said, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Military District Administration. In the morning, the enemy sent a UAV to the city. The consequences are being clarified.

Donetsk region

At least 9 settlements came under enemy fire over the past day. According to the regional police, the Russians damaged 61 civilian objects, including 51 residential buildings, businesses, administrative buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure.

Russians shelled Pokrovsk with drones and artillery. The occupiers attacked Kurakhove with guided aerial bombs and artillery. The Russian army dropped two "FAB-250" guided aerial bombs with an UMPK module on Myrnohrad. Lyman was hit by a "FAB-500" bomb with an UMPK module

A multi-apartment building, a private house and a boiler room were damaged as a result of shelling of Kostiantynivka with a "FAB-250" bomb with an UMPK module. Russian troops dropped three UAVs on Bohoyavlenka.

Kharkiv region

During the day, the Russian invaders injured 3 civilians, hit residential buildings and businesses. In Pavlivka village, an oil depot was on fire due to Russian shelling by the KAB. On 16 September, the enemy shelled Kupyansk twice, injuring two women.

The Russians also dropped three aerial bombs on Bohodukhiv. The premises, equipment of the agricultural enterprise and at least 25 residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A 50-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the city with KAB-250.

Mykolaiv region

The water area of the Ochakivska community was under hostile mortar fire, Vitalii Kim said, head of the Mykolaiv Military District Administration.

On the night of 17 September, air defence forces in Mykolaiv region destroyed seven "Shahed 131/136" UAVs.

Luhansk region

The invaders shelled settlements located near the contact line about 150 times. Drones were used most often. 52 - near Nevskoye, another 56 - in the area of Makiivka. The Russians struck these villages with rocket and cannon artillery. Aviation was used in Novoyehorivka, Artem Lysohor said, head of the Luhansk Military District Administration.

Over the last day, the occupants attacked near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka and in Serebryanskyi forest.

