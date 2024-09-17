Forest has been burning for three days in Poltava region: Fire area has reached about 200 hectares. PHOTOS

A large-scale forest fire has been burning in the Poltava region for three days in a row.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin, Censor.NET reports.

"Rescuers continue to fight the disaster in Poltava district. At night, another fire broke out on the territory of Borivske forestry in the Velykorublivska community. The fire has spread to about 200 hectares of forest and dry vegetation. Currently, the fire has engulfed approximately 10 hectares," the statement said.

Currently, 8 units of equipment and more than 30 people are involved in firefighting.

The head of the RMA added that 69 residents of the villages of Pudlivka, Dubyna, Mankivka, Sobkivka and Balivka in the Novosanzharska community were evacuated as a result of a large-scale forest fire. The fire damaged 26 residential buildings and 24 outbuildings.

"Firefighting is ongoing. Currently, dry vegetation and forest litter are burning on an area of about 50 hectares. More than 400 employees of the relevant services are extinguishing the fire. Four fire trains and more than 70 pieces of equipment are involved," Pronin said.













Forest fire in Poltava region

Earlier it was reported that residents of two villages were evacuated due to a forest fire in Poltava region. Private houses and buildings were damaged.

