Russians shelled Nikopol district 7 times, enemy attacked district center of Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities. PHOTO

On 17 September, the occupiers shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region 7 times.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol district survived seven attacks today. The district centre, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities were under attack. The enemy sent heavy artillery and kamikaze drones at them. A UAV dropped a munition on one of the settlements," noted Lysak.

The strikes damaged the administrative building and an outbuilding. The windows were also smashed in the unused building.

No people were injured.

As Censor.NET wrote, on 15 September, enemy troops were bombarding Nikopol districts throughout the day. They used kamikaze drones, opened fire from artillery, and dropped ammunition from a UAV. Two people were injured in the attacks in Marhanets. Men aged 48 and 86 sought medical assistance.