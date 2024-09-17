Up to 7000 dollars per person - Donetsk resident who organized transfer of draft dodgers to Hungary is exposed. PHOTOS

During martial law, a resident of the Donetsk region was engaged in the illegal smuggling of draft dodgers to Hungary.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the citizen was served a notice of suspicion of illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).







How the offender acted

In June 2024, the man organised a scheme to smuggle men of military age out of the country.

During his visit to Donetsk region, he met a resident of Bilytske who offered to help him travel to the Republic of Hungary outside of the Ukrainian border crossing points. He valued the service at USD 6,000.



In September, after meeting the "client" at the railway station in Vynohradiv, the man took him to a rented house. Two days later, he transported a second draft dodger to the "collection point". For him, the man raised the price to USD 7,000.

See more: In Poltava region, SSU uncovered head of MSEC and officials of district hospital who made money on mobilization evasion scheme. PHOTO

The offender was exposed while receiving USD 13,000 and detained.

Penalty

He was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention.