Usyk about his detention in Krakow: There was misunderstanding

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk commented on his detention at Krakow airport.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on his Instagram.

Friends, everything is fine. There was a misunderstanding that was quickly resolved. I thank everyone who was worried. I thank Ukrainian diplomats for their support. And respect to Polish law enforcement officers who perform their duties regardless of height, weight, arm span, and regalia. Thank God for everything," Usyk said.

As a reminder, Usyk was detained at the airport in Krakow the day before.

An hour after his detention, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the boxer was released.

