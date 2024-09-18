ENG
"Shahed’s" attack on Kropyvnytskyi: one killed and one wounded, houses are damaged. PHOTO

Several residential buildings in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region, were damaged as a result of an attack by enemy attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raykovych, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a fire broke out in one of the yards.

A victim of a Russian attack

According to the RMA, unfortunately, there is a dead and an injured person.

"A 90-year-old woman received light injuries. The medics have already provided her with treatment. She does not need to be hospitalised," adds Raykovych.

All relevant services are on site.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi during air raid alert (updated)

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi. The enemy attacks with striking UAVs

