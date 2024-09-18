Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: one person is killed, 6 are wounded, houses and a medical facility are damaged. PHOTOS

The Russian occupation army continues to use terror tactics, deliberately targeting civilian objects on the right bank of the Kherson region with artillery, mortars and UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

Where did the enemy hit?

As noted, during the day, Russian troops fired on Kherson, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Kizomys, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Tavriyske, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka and Osokorivka.

Consequences of enemy shelling

According to law enforcement, an apartment building and 23 private houses, a social and medical institution, three cars, a shop, a garage cooperative, a gas pipeline and a utility room were destroyed and damaged.

The enemy attacked Mykhailivka with FPV drones, damaging a private house and a garage.

The Russian military used a UAV to strike Kizomys, damaging a residential building.

Artillery fire damaged a private house in Zolota Balka and three houses in Havrylivka.

The occupiers shelled Komyshany with artillery, damaging 4 private houses and a social and medical institution.

Victims of hostile shelling

"In the afternoon, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of this attack, two men and two women, all members of the same family, were wounded. They sustained mine-blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds. Later, a 63-year-old passenger died in hospital, he had multiple shrapnel wounds to the hip, shoulder and chest," the police said.

In the same area, the enemy hit a store with a drone. As a result of the strike, the building was damaged and a 45-year-old woman who was in the shop was injured. Two civilian cars, an apartment block and a private house were also damaged as a result of round-the-clock drone attacks.

Dniprovskyi district also suffered from enemy artillery shelling. The shells damaged 12 private houses, a utility room and a gas pipeline.

Morning attack on Kherson

It was also reported that at dawn, the central district of Kherson was under attack by Russian attack UAVs, with loud explosions in the city. Debris from the downed drone fell on the territory of a garage cooperative, damaging the garages and injuring two security guards aged 49 and 64. The men sustained blast injuries and contusions, and one of them also sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg.

Police, rescuers and medical teams were working at the sites of the Russian attacks.







