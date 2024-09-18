Man was shot at gas station in Sviatoshyn district of Kyiv, perpetrator was detained - Prosecutor’s office. VIDEO&PHOTOS
A 65-year-old man was shot dead at close range near a petrol station on the Kiltseva Road in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The suspect was detained.
This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
Around 7am, the man was approaching his Honda Accord car when a stranger with a gun approached his car. After a short dialogue, he fired a fatal shot at point-blank range. Then, taking the car keys, he got behind the wheel of the victim's car and drove away.
Later, law enforcement officers detained a 41-year-old man near the crime scene. His motives are currently being established.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched.
